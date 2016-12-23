Vietnam Veterans Operation Holidays

The Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 583 in Alpena have been wrapping children’s Christmas gifts for the past 25 years. And they still are seeking volunteers for this wonderful project.

The Vietnam Veterans were inspired to start Operation Holidays by the feeling that no child should go without, especially over the holidays. With this in mind, they work 12 to 14 hours a day with volunteers to get all the gifts wrapped in time for families living paycheck to paycheck.

Each child gets one large gift, one medium gift, a stocking stuffer, and several other small gifts. Volunteers start delivering the 10th of December, and continue each weekend until Christmas. In true Santa spirit, the deliverers are careful to make sure the kids aren’t home while the presents are delivered. With an operation this large, the Vietnam Vets are asking the community to help them out during these last few days.

“Doing this program you feel like Santa and Mrs. Claus, and people come in and they feel that same spirit, they’re wrapping for a child that they don’t even know. You know I have so many wrappers that come in and volunteers and groups that come in and say, “Oh this just feels so wonderful, just to give yourself, and to help others,” says assistant coordinator Tammy Kish.

The Vietnam Vets and Operation Holiday still need more volunteers if you are interested. They are seeking wrappers, drivers, and more to get these children what might be the only Christmas gift they receive.