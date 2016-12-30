In Home Services for Seniors is Trying to Provide a Transportation Option for 2017

For this week’s senior living we focus on in home service care for seniors. There are a lot of in home services that are provided for seniors in Alpena County who are over the age of 60.

Many seniors will or do need help with laundry, cleaning, meal preps, errands and more.

“This program is here so that they can remain in their homes as long as possible. So if it’s ‘meals on wheels’ homemaking personal care, or other care, we’re here so that they can stay in their home for the duration of hopefully their life,” Stauffer said.

In Home Service Advisor, Mike Stauffer said that many seniors aren’t sure of the services that are provided due to the location of their home.

“Some people don’t know about our in home services because they aren’t sure how far we go out. The Alpena Senior Center covers the entire county of Alpena. So we do go out to Hillman addresses, even just because it’s in Alpena County. Ossineke, and Hubbard Lake, we cover all of those,” he added.

One goal for 2017 with the in home services is transportation.

“The senior center is looking into being able to provide seniors with transportation to doctors or to the seniors center for activities so that they’re not completely homebound and can get out and visit new people and things like that. So we’re looking into that, and that is a possibility for 2017,” he revealed.

If you would like more information on in home services please contact the Senior Citizens Center at 989–356–3585 for more.