Local Residents are ‘Tasting the Difference’

Persevering Michigan farm land a magazine unveiling called: ‘Taste the Local Difference’ was recently presented to bring attention to residents of Northeast Michigan to buy local year round, to keep the economy where they live growing.

“If every single Michigan household spent $10 on local food a week from a grower or producer in Michigan, that’s 1.6 billion dollars that would back into the Michigan economy a year,” Northeast Michigan Local Coordinator, Molly Stepanski said.

Stepanski said thanks to farmers, and the support of the community her own farm along with others is growing.

“We have more access to food in this region. I’m pretty passionate about this, and so the reason we were able to do as well as we’ve done is because farmers have helped us,” she added.

When it comes to creating more access to local foods throughout the community, one example is the new salad bar Posen Schools now has. Stepanski said having local food throughout the community of Northeast Michigan has been amazing thanks to everyone pulling together to keep families having healthier menu options at their tables.

“The community has been so supportive, they’re so behind what we’re doing. They’re incredibly supportive of fresh food and local food. It’s been a world wind of support and love from our community, it’s amazing,” she said.