Kyle Boldrey Murder Trial Update

On Monday, a status conference was held to discuss the Kyle Boldrey murder trial.

However the conference reached a stalemate, since there’s still not enough information to move forward with the case. The prosecution is still awaiting DNA results, and a date still needs to be set for the forensics lab test. However, Judge Michael Mack did say he would set the trial date in March, with the trial hopefully taking place this summer.

Kyle Boldrey, whose last hearing was on November 14th of 2016, has been bound over to circuit court for a seven–count warrant including two counts of open murder. The 25-year-old allegedly experimented with synthetic drugs this past August, resulting in his murdering of two individuals, and attack on two others.

After the preliminary hearing, one of Boldrey’s attorneys, Dan White, said the defense would not attempt to challenge who committed the crimes, but instead why he did, bringing to the court’s attention the suspect’s motivation for the crimes or lack thereof.

Boldrey is charged with two counts of open murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of home invasion, and two counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer. He is currently being held at the Montmorency County Jail without bail.