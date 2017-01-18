Lewiston Man Arrested After Crashing Into a Power Pole

A 59–year–old Lewiston man was arrested after he crashed into a power pole while driving intoxicated Wednesday night.

According to the Montmorency County Sheriff’s Office, the Lewiston Fire Department, and EMS responded to the crash scene around 8:52 pm on county road 612 near cedar street in Albert Township.

When the sheriff’s office, and first responders arrived to the crash, they discovered the 59–year–old man with a high blood alcohol level.

There were no injuries during the crash. The Lewiston man is currently lodged at the Montmorency County Jail.