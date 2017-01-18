Alpena Man Arrested On Felony Drug Charges In Bay County

A 24-year-old Alpena man has been arrested on felony charges in Bay County.



Cody Schmidt is facing two counts of felony firearm and possessing less than 25 grams of a narcotic, or cocaine, and one count of carrying a concealed pistol under the influence.



On January 24th Michigan State Police approached a vehicle on the shoulder of I-75 in Pinconning Township, with its hazard and inside lights on.



Troopers found Schmidt unconscious and with a tray of white powder residue on his lap, a straw in his hand, and a loaded pistol between his seat and center console.



According to MLive, Schmidt was in possession of 28 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 15 grams of heroin, and a pair of crack pipes.



He is due back in court in Bay County on February 8th.