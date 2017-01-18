Township Discovers Thousands In Unpaid Penalties And Fees

The Alpena Township Board of Trustees met tonight (2/6) for their monthly session, and it was revealed that the township is facing thousands of dollars in unpaid fees and penalties.



According to Township Clerk Karie Bleau, in a phone call with state agencies regarding township filings, she was informed that Alpena Township had failed to file UIA (Unemployment Insurance Agency) reports for the final two quarters of 2014, all of 2015 and all of 2016.



She was then told that the township is facing penalties and interest totaling just over $13,600.



Bleau requested those fees be waived, but as of today (2/6) that request was denied.



In addition to UIA reports not being filed, Tax Withholding returns were also not filed for all of 2015 and 2016.



However Bleau discovered that a payment of over $64,000 was made on November 17, 2016.



With that payment divided up to the returns, there is still over $23,000 needing to be paid.



Bleau said that her waiver request is still pending for those fees, but that there is no getting around $13,000 UIA payment.



Therefore, the board voted unanimously to approve paying the fee.



They also entered into a contract that will audit the last several months to determine the true fund balance of the township.