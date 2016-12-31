Resolution Run Raising Money For The Plaza Pool

Since 1972 the Alpena Plaza Pool has been the only municipal pool in Northeast Michigan.

That’s why tomorrow’s fundraising event is so crucial to its operation.

Tomorrow morning at 9 A.M. is the Resolution Run – A 2 and a half–mile open run or walk event that’s being hosted by the Friends of Plaza Pool along with Dork Brothers Racing.

The Resolution Run is a great way to wrap up your 2016, while raising money for a worthy cause.

Last year the event raised around $1,000 that went towards the pool to help with day-to-day operations, and organizers are hoping to beat that amount this year.

President of the Friends of Plaza Pool Mark Kinney says that the keeping the pool up and running is critical, and that people of all ages use it everyday.

“I mean, it’s the whole age span, and I think it’s a great asset to the community…that, people who are considering moving to the area know that’s there’s really a wonderful, beautiful, indoor swimming pool available for them.”

Registration for tomorrow’s event begins at 8 A.M. right at Alpena Plaza Pool, with the race beginning promptly at 9

There’s a small $10 registration fee, which goes towards the groups ultimate goal of raising $20,000.