Local Library Joins Literacy Movement Sparked By Legendary Singer

Local libraries are joining the movement sparked by a legendary country singer to improve child literacy in our area.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library program was created to foster a love for reading to children and their families. This is accomplished by providing them with the gift of a specially selected book each month. Thousands of libraries around the world participate in the program, and now three local libraries are joining the movement.

“This will bring a book on a monthly basis to your child that you can share with them and it will also encourage parents to read to their children and children to get familiar with books,” said Denise Bearre of Alcona County Library.

The program is specifically designed for children up to 5 years old. Participating libraries will include Alcona, Curtisville, and East Tawas libraries. A kickoff event for the program will be held this Saturday.

Guests will be able to enjoy open registration, snacks, and story telling. Two kickoff events will be held in Alcona County at both the Harrisville and Curtis township library, from 1-2pm.

Another kickoff event will take place at the Tawas City library from 10:30-11:30 am. Registration will remain open for children after the kickoff event, so even if you miss it you won’t miss out!