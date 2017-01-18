City Wide Garage Sale in Alpena Still Accepting Applications for Participants

Applications are still open for the City Wide Garage Sale that will be held in Alpena this summer. The City Wide Garage Sale hosted by a private group of individuals will take place on June 30th and July 1st in Alpena.

City Wide Garage Sale volunteer, Arlis St. Charles said the idea for a community garage sale came after she took a trip to Rogers City for their garage sale.

St. Charles said the City Wide Garage Sale would be more convenient for residents as they shop all in one day.

“Many, many people have garage sales, not all at the same time. We just thought we’d get them all together at once and publicize it more to make it more known for outline areas. When I go to a garage sale I want to go to lots of them. I don’t just want to go to one. So there should be at least 5 or 6 on one street and you can walk to them because they’re closer and more convenient for the customer,” St. Charles said.

Residents that will be participating in the garage sale are allowed to sell items ranging from baby clothing to yard equipment.

There is a $15 fee to participate in the event. The funds will go towards printing fees of the map that will guide shoppers to each garage sale location.

Leftover money will be donated to the Huron Humane Society and the Cancer Society. Applications are available on Facebook at Facebook.com/alpenagaragesale and on the Chamber of Commerce and City of Alpena website.

Deadline to submit your application and payment is June 9th.