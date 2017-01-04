Board of Commissioner’s First Organizational Meeting Of 2017

The Alpena County Board of Commissioners met yesterday afternoon for their 2017 organizational meeting.

The meeting is always held on the first business day of the New Year, and is presided over by the county clerk. To kick off the meeting, current chairman of the board, Cameron Habermehl was re–elected for the position.

Habermehl was elected to serve as county commissioner for 1993–1994, and was re–elected to serve again in 2007. His experience comes from over 10 years as a Wilson Township trustee, in addition to six years on the planning commission. Habermehl also has experience in the Fire Department, Air Force and National Guard.

The rest of discussion at the meeting today centered around getting the board up and running for the year to come, with motions that included one to adopt the proposed meeting schedule and another to set the per diem policy for 2017.