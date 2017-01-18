Alcona Community Schools Superintendent, Shawn Thornton Retiring

The ACS Board of Education will be holding an important meeting this upcoming Monday, to discuss who will be replacing Alcona Community Schools Superintendent Shawn Thornton.

Thornton revealed that she would be retiring next month during a recent school board meeting.

Her last day will be on March 1ST.

Alcona High School Principal and Athletic Director, Dan O’Connor’s name has been mentioned as a possible replacement but no decisions have been made at this time.

According to Board Chairman, Dr. Dan Chamberlain the replacement process will be discussed during Monday’s meeting.