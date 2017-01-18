5th Graders at Hinks Elementary Hold Fundraiser: ‘Coins for Cops, Change Drive’ to Benefit Michigan State Police

Hinks Elementary is doing something special for local law enforcement. Fifth graders at the school started a fundraiser, called: “Coins for Cops, Change Drive” to benefit the Michigan State Police.

Moved by all of the negativity in the world, fifth graders at the school wanted to do something positive and make a difference by helping the Michigan State Police celebrate their 100th year anniversary for serving the community.

5th grader, Lilly Gembel said she wanted to start the fundraiser because of the service and commitment her grandfather and other police officers do in order to save lives, while risking their own.

“My grandfather is a police officer, and he talks a lot about stuff like this, and he had told me that the 100th anniversary of the Michigan State Police is coming up. We decided to do a fundraiser for the cops’ families who have fallen doing their job for us. It’s a really big deal that cops do this for us, not just like for themselves, but for us too. We wanted to do this to honor them,” Gembel said.

Ms. Wolosiewicz said her 5th graders came up with the idea on their own. She also said she’s impressed that her class has wonderful role models.

“I could not be prouder of them, these girls are excellent role models for our school, and they are very community minded. They’re always trying to think of new ways to improve our community and they’re excellent when they put their heads together. There’s nothing that they can’t do,” Wolosiewicz said.

If you would like to donate to the Hinks 5th graders, “Coins for Cops, Change Drive,” the fundraiser will be held until April 3rd.

You can drop donations off at Hinks Elementary, and Jimmie Garant’s Party Store on West Chisholm Street.

The goal is to raise $500 to distribute to all of the Michigan State Police branches.