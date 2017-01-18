‘We Got the Beat’ Event Honors Heart Health Month Teaching Woman How to Prevent Heart Attacks

The month of February is all about red, and heart health.

Earlier this week, Mid Michigan Medical Center Alpena hosted an event, called “We Got the Beat” to honor that. Located at Art in the Loft, there were presentations along with vendors pertaining to the heart.

Dr. James Decker presented a presentation called “Matters of the Heart” educating attendees on how to prevent heart attacks. Dr. Decker advised women at the event to be aware of their bodies more, while taking control of their lifestyle.

“Be aware of what the symptoms are of a heart problem. Get to your physician if you think you are having a heart problem. Control your risk factors, get enough sleep, exercise on a regular basis, control your blood pressure and know your cholesterol, don’t use tobacco, and take control of your lifestyle,” Dr. Decker said.

Dr. Decker noted that heart attack numbers have improved due to efforts of healthy lifestyle changes and advances in medical treatment.

“We are with medical advances and our understanding of the importance of lifestyle and prevention of heart disease we’re seeing the numbers improve so our efforts are making a difference,” he added.

Other presentations included “Seasonal Affective Disorder,” and “Healthy Heart, Healthy Cooking.” Proceeds made from the event will go towards the Cancer Center.