Updates to Garage Fire on Piper Rd.

On Sunday evening the Alpena Township Fire Department responded to a residential garage fire on Piper road. The family had just returned to the home for under an hour when the kids noticed smoke coming from the garage. They left the building and immediately called 9-1-1, and

thanks to the kids quick response, first responders were able to save the garage from damage.

“They found that the family that occupied the home was storing some stuff in the garage prior to a move. So it was mostly personal belongings boxed up that had caught on fire,” says Chief Robbins.

Fire crews arrived just minutes after the original 911 call around 6 pm. Chief Robbins says they easily put out the flames, but are still unsure of what caused the fire to start. The incident remains under investigation at this time, and WBKB will keep you updated with the latest.