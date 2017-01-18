U.S. Senator Gary Peters Extends the Comment Period to Protect Thunder Bay Sanctuary and other Sanctuaries

An extension of the public comment period on the executive order that could lead to the rollback or elimination of 11 marine sanctuaries has been moved to August 14th.

Reporter, Star Connor spoke with U.S. Senator, Gary Peters on the details.

The executive order that could lead to the rollback or elimination of 11 marine sanctuaries, including Alpena’s very own Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary and monuments created or expanded over the past decade has been extended to Monday August 14th.

According to Michigan U.S. Senator, Gary Peters there were apparently 1.5 million comments written but only around 400 were shared.

In a request to the Trump Administration and the Department of Commerce, Peters was successful with the expansion that was supposed to close on Wednesday, July 26th.

Peters said the expansion gives everyone a chance to have their voice heard.

Besides making a public comment, Peters said Alpena residents and tourist who love Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary should let their stories be heard. The entire comment actions started after the Trump Administration ordered that the protected areas be open to oil and gas explorations.

Peters said he would do everything in his power to make sure that the expansion of Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary doesn’t shrink.

If you would like to comment to save our very one Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary: CLICK HERE!