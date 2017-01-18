Two Alpena Residents Arrested For Manufacturing Meth Inside Their Home

As a result of an ongoing investigating the HUNT narcotics team discovered a meth lab in a residence on 7326 Spruce road on Friday, November 3rd. Andrew and Autumn Zarske face multiple felony charges relating to the manufacturing of methamphetamine.One of the charges is manufacturing meth in the presence of children.

The couple has five children all under the age of 5. The 7th District meth response team and Michigan State Police Alpena post were on scene. In addition to police, the Wilson Township, and Alpena combat readiness-training center fire departments were called in for standby in case a fire erupted.

Law enforcement agencies were on scene for 8 hours while the fire department was on standby for 3.