Thunder Bay Arts Council and Gallery Display Alpena High School Students Artwork

Thunder Bay Arts Council and Gallery was a full house Friday night as Alpena High School art students showed off their artistic skills. The Thunder Bay Arts Council and Gallery donated an entire wall all year long dedicated to the students of Alpena Public Schools.

Teaching art for many years, Kyle Kieliszewski said he enjoys seeing what his students can create. He also said it’s unique for his students to display their work with other great artwork from locals to encourage them with their own future art goals.

“When their work is here, it’s being hung alongside other local professionals who live and work in the region. It’s terrific! I think it’s very encouraging for them to come in and see their artwork here. It makes them see where they could go in the future,” Kieliszewski said.

Students like 10 grader, Hope Reed said her Gestalt art piece was inspired by the emerald city. Reed added that she was excited to know her artwork was on display to show what her generation could create.

“I think that’s really amazing, and it’s great for the public to be able to see what our younger generation has to offer, and where we can go, and that there’s more to Alpena. I never knew that this was here and it was inspiring and an eye opener for me to see what Alpena has to offer,” Reed said.

There were over 16 artworks displayed from Alpena High School students. The next gallery will be revealed sometime this spring.