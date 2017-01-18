Thinner Winner to Name a New Champ This Friday Night

Shedding pounds before the holidays is always a good idea, one local gym made it easy and fun for residents to lose weight. This Friday night a brand new group will be deemed the winner of the 9th annual ‘Thinner Winner’ competition.

Over 48 teams and more than 200 people were inspired to sign up and take on the contest to become a healthier person all within 5 weeks. The goal is for Alpena to lose more than one thousand pounds by exercise, and diet.

The results of that weight loss percentage will be revealed at 6:15 pm. So if you want to join in and celebrate the journey and see who takes home one thousand dollars

Make your way to Bay Urban Fitness tonight at 5:30 pm.