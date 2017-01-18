TB National Marine Sanctuary to Host 17th Annual Maritime Festival

Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary will host their 17th Annual Maritime festival on the 4th of July holiday.

The maritime festival is a huge event that the sanctuary hosts every year, to bring the community together in one place. Leading up to the 4th of July, various events will take place.

“So we’ve got everything going on…on the third there will be battle of the paddles and a beer tasting event. So there’ll be paddle boaters out in the river and there’ll be people here drinking and having a great time,” said Molly Votch, Intern.

This will all carry into the fourth for their big event, the actual festival! Guests will be able to enjoy many activities, and even a helicopter ride.

“There’ll be food vendors everywhere, there will people everywhere, we’ll have ROV’s that people can test out, we’ll have a live band playing the entire time and there’s even a cardboard boat race which is a ton of fun,” said Votch.

General admission is free and helicopter rides are available for a fee. The event will take place on the 4th of July from 10am until 5pm, at the Great Lakes Maritime Heritage Center.

For more information visit www.thunderbay.noaa.gov.