Susan’s Wish Garden Walk

One woman battling cancer had a wish to help those who also struggled with the disease. Although she lost that battle, Susan’s wish was not forgotten. Susan Barton was diagnosed with cancer 9 years ago in 2008. Four years later she lost the tough battle, but her memory still lives on today through a garden walk.

“She would’ve thought this was one of the best things we could’ve done she was very impressed with flowers loved flowers loved life,” said Penny Barton, Susan’s mother.

The idea of how to carry on Susan’s wish came from two close friends who offered up their garden for the cause.

“It gives us so much joy, we are we love what we do and it would be a shame not to share this and it’s like our little Garden of Eden,” said Carolyn Szatkowski, a family friend.

Today guests were able to venture through the beautiful garden, enjoy music, laughs, and make donations. All funds raised go towards Susan’s Wish Fund, which helps cancer patients with their medical needs. Susan’s mother says that her life was a testament to her passion of helping families, because she knew first hand how hard it was.

“She was very brave, A real trooper…she knew her journey was going to be short but she lived every day like it was her last,” said Barton.

This is the fourth year that the family has hosted the garden walk.

If you missed today’s event, you can still make a donation by calling Susan Barton at 989–255–4269.

“It’s a big honor to have this memory for Susan. Joe and Carolyn have been very gracious with it, and I think this event will just continue going on and on,” said Barton.