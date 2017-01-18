Supreme Court Denies Alpena Man’s Request For Appeal

The Michigan Supreme Court denied an application for leave to an Alpena man serving a lengthy prison sentence.

56–year old Kenneth Gerald Cox is serving 2 to 30 years in prison for a 2001 conviction of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and two counts of home invasion in the second degree.

Cox recently filed an application for leave to appeal a lower court ruling in the case. That application was denied by the Supreme Court because they were not persuaded that the questions presented, should be reviewed by the court. Cox will continue serving time at the G. Robert Cotton Correctional Facility in Jackson County.

His earliest release date is on March 12th, 2020.