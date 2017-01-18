Sunset Elementary Still Vacant as APS Brainstorms on the Building’s Future

Alpena Public Schools is still trying to figure out what to do with the vacant Sunset Elementary School.

The topic was the main subject of discussion during a meeting earlier this week as Superintendent John VanWagonger brainstormed on options.

Some of the ideas brought up to the Board of Education’s Property Committee includes moving the central office that is located on Gordon Road and shared with the district administrators and Northeast Michigan Community Service Agency to the vacant school.

Another idea was to make the building a head start and great start readiness program to relive stress of limited space from some of the other local elementary schools, including Ella White and Besser Elementary.

Sunset Elementary was closed back in June 2010. The vacant building has been remodeled with new tiles, and floors. No deadline has been revealed on a likely lease or sale of the building.