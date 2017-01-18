Sunrise Side Streakers Hosting Halloween Costume Run/Walk Saturday

The non-profit organization Sunrise Side Streakers is getting into the Halloween spirit and raising funds for a good cause with a costume run and walk this Saturday, October 28th.

There will be three different opportunities to lace up your running shoes. The Thunder Bay River Costume Run will be a mile long, there will be a 5k and if you want to challenge yourself, there will be a 10k as well.

Money raised by the family fun event will directly benefit the Feeding Kids Ministry.

“Feeding Kids Ministry is a great organization. They feed hungry kids in the community, and pack them lunches during the school year and then during the summer so they need all of the help they can get,” Coordinator Bradley Przeslawski said.

The race will be held at the Alpena Fairgrounds, and registration starts at 8 am. The mile run will begin at 9:30 am, and the 5k and 10k will start at 10 am.

To show appreciation for participants, no runner or walker will walk away empted handed, but instead receive a medal for participation. For more information contact Bradley at 989–884–3335.