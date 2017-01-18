Students Pitch in and Volunteer at the Foster Closet of Michigan Alpena Branch

The Foster Closet of Michigan Alpena County Branch was back at it over the weekend sorting out donations thanks to the community.

With the help of Youth Volunteer Corp, the Foster Closet was able to get some of the clothing and items organized for foster families to come and pick up.

Serea Newhouse said she hopes to inspire more of her peers to help out when it comes to volunteering. She adds that she enjoys giving back to the Foster Closet because she knows she’s doing well for the community of Alpena.

“It’s a lot of fun. We get to come here and sort all the clothes for the kids in need and don’t have clothes. It’s good for our community, and it’s a lot of fun. I highly encourage anyone to come sort for the Foster Closet,” Newhouse said.

The Foster Closet is still in need of more groups, clubs, and student volunteers. The next sorting day will be held on Saturday, March 4th from 10 am until 3 pm.