State Rep. Sue Allor Visits Alpena to Learn About ‘Project Student Gourmet’

State Representative Sue Allor met with students from Aces Academy and seniors from the Alpena Senior Citizens Center to learn more about Project Student Gourmet, their new restaurant inspired program.

“I think this is a great opportunity for these kids to really pull a whole lot together. They have the added benefit of learning a skill here and they’re visiting with the seniors. There’s so much information that can be shared from these young people to the seniors and I think it’s just an amazing program,” Allor said.

Reflecting on her past, Allor told the students she once walked in their shoes.

“I started working in a restaurant at 14–years–old, my job was to hand out waters and coffees. As time went on I became a waitress and I think there’s so many skills that you learn working in a restaurant setting because you have to multitask all the time. So those skills that you learn in a restaurant setting are going to take you throughout the rest of your life regardless of what job you have,” she explained.

The students will prepare and serve their first meal this Friday in honor of Veterans Day.

“I think all of them working in the kitchen, they will do a great job and with 150 people that they are anticipating, that will be quite a crowd and they will be very busy in the kitchen. They’ve come along way in the 7 to 8 weeks that they’ve been here to be able to pull together a full meal for seniors, and then the added benefit of Veterans Day celebration,” Allor said.

Allor said she looks forward to coming back to the center to enjoy a meal in the near future.