South Bay Alpena and Kiwanis Club Join Forces for 2-Day Clean Up

The Kiwanis Club and South Bay Alpena are doing something good for the neighborhood. Both clubs will be hosting a two–day clean up day to keep the city fresh and up to date.

The Kiwanis Club and South Bay Alpena need your help with their upcoming 5th Annual highway cleanup. The organizations will be combining as a team to focus on cleaning up the city limits of both sides of US-23.

President of South Bay, Larry Clark said he remains very optimistic when it comes to keeping the area looking fresh and nice.

“I think most people agree that the area is starting to look a lot better in terms of cleanliness and in terms of new businesses,” Clark said.

Clark said when it comes to helping out and hosting clean ups once a year, it truly is a community endeavor.

“We love living here and love being able to give back to the community we have a wonderful community that has been very supportive of the work here. At South Bay we’re an all–volunteer group, we need volunteers to work with us to help keep the area looking good,” he added.

If you would like to help with the clean up efforts, the two organizations will be meeting at the Kmart parking lot on Wednesday July 26th and Thursday July 27th.

Both clean days will began at 5 pm and end at 7 pm. All volunteers are asked to please bring a flat shovel or a broom.