Seniors at the Alpena Senior Citizens Center Create Kites to Remember Loved Ones

Laughs, tears, sighs, you name it those are all of the emotions you can feel after losing a loved one.

But how do you cope? Thanks to members at the ‘Hospice of Michigan Alpena,’ seniors and staff at the Alpena Senior Citizens Center were able to create decorations and remember the good times they shared with loved ones.

“We put on them our memories, our stories, we write letters to people on them, all of those things are ways of remembering them. As we let them (kites) loose into the wind they dance and flutter in the wind it allows us to make new memories as we think about them and love them,” Rev. Martha Stuart said.

For a number of years ‘Hospice of Michigan Alpena’ has been creating kites for people to remember loved ones. No one grieves the same way so the project benefits anyone, and any age, not just seniors.

“We see a variety of losses. Quite often it’s our parents, a spouse, sometimes our children,” Stacy Malenfant said.

If you would love to participate and create a kite to ‘Fly and Remember’ through your own journey of grief contact the Hospice of Michigan Alpena or the Alpena Senior Citizens Center.