Sandcastle Competition

In the sun and sand many competitors sculpted and created their sandcastle masterpieces. With hard work determination and creativity the sandcastles competition was full of excitement. There was a kids division, and two adult divisions with 1 to 5 people in a group and a division with 6 or more. There was even a peoples choice award where spectators got to vote on their favorite. Paying one dollar per vote with all of the proceeds going towards next years fireworks. Not only do the competitors have a tough job, the judges do as well. The well–deserved winners of the competition received a cash prize, although it is not all about the competition the day is mainly about family fun.