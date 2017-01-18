Salvation Army of Alpena to Host Free Summer Cookout

The Salvation Army of Alpena is cooking it up this summer and curbing hunger in the community with a new program.

This summer Alpena’s Salvation Army will host an outdoor cookout as part of their ‘Meet Up and Eat Up Program’.

With school being out, some kids are left without access to free lunches. This program aims to curb that hunger by providing free meals to children throughout the entire summer.

Meals will be served from 12pm to 1pm , every Monday through Friday, until August 18th.

This week, a cookout will be held and open to any and everyone in the community. The Salvation Army has been offering free meals to children from the ages of 2-18 during the summer for 8 years now.

The free cookout will take place on Thursday, July 13th!

For more information contact the Salvation Army of Alpena at 989–358–2769.