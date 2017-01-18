Rogers City Hits Goal For Beautification Project

Let the beautification of Rogers City begin! As of yesterday morning, the city reached its goal of $50,000 for a revamping project in downtown Rogers City.

With the help of 109 people, the city reached its goal of $50,000 two days before the deadline, which means 50,000 more dollars will be contributed to the project by Public Spaces, Community Places.

This program is a collaborative effort that enables local residents to use crowd–funding to develop projects in their communities, while being backed by matching grants from MEDC and MSHDA.

The Beautification Campaign will transform the under–used parking lot at the intersection of Third and Erie into a recreational welcome area for visitors to Rogers City. After the revamp, the charming welcome area will be a place for people to gather and hangout. It will boast of the town’s nautical history, complete with historically preserved pieces, a stone walkway, landscaping, benches and more.