Rogers City Woman Dies In Trailer Fire

Just after 3 am last night, a trailer caught fire right here in Rogers City.

The 64-year-old woman’s trailer caught fire at 3:09 this morning, and a neighbor called it in a few minutes later. When firefighters arrived on scene, they were able to get the fire under control within an hour, but the structure was already a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but police speculate that it may have begun when a heat source tipped over, catching fire and spreading quickly throughout the small unit. Rogers city fire chief mike kroll says these types of heat sources can cause major problems if they’re not looked after properly.

“Make sure that they’re the ones that have automatic shut–off in case they do tip over, that they do shut off automatically, and check your smoke alarms. Because we did not detect any smoke alarms going off when we arrived on scene.”

When Rogers City Area Fire Department arrived on scene, they called in for back up from the Rogers City Ambulance, Rogers City Police, Presque Isle County Sheriff’s Department, and the Michigan State Police. The cause of the fire is still unknown, but investigators are looking into it.