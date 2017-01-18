Rep. Allor Hears From Constituents on Rising Auto Insurance Rates

State representative Sue Allor visited Rogers City and Wolverine today to wrap up her September coffee hours with constituents. She says one reoccurring concern for those in the 106th district is the sky rocketing cost of auto insurance in the state of Michigan.

Allor says during her coffee hours she hears certain concerns repeated again and again by constituents, and many of them blame Michigan’s no-fault insurance for the increasing cost of auto insurance.

“Concerns with regard to the high cost of auto insurance. Every time there is a premium renewal or policy renewal, they see that their premium has gone up and they want to see changes made,” says the state representative.

Allor says she holds these coffee hours every month because part of her job as a state representative, is to be aware of what constituents want and need.

“I’m to be their voice, their representative. And the only way that I can do that is to hear what they have to say, listen to what their concerns are, and to try and deal with any issues they may have,” she adds.

Allor says she anticipates her constituents concerns about auto insurance to be addressed in the next few weeks.

“There will be a bill or a bill package brought forth that is addressing the high cost of auto insurance,” said Allor.

The state representative’s two stops today wrap up her September office hours, but constituents can look forward to more next month.