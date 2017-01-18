Red Cross in Need of More Donations for the Spring

The American Red Cross is in need of blood donations. March is Red Cross month, and has been recognized by every U.S. president since 1943.

All eligible blood donors are encouraged to donate next week. There will be two places to donate in Alpena, and the Presque Isle area.

The Red Cross is in need of Type O negative and A-B donations after weather in some parts of the country forced the cancellation of thousands of donations this month.

If you’re interested in donating, you can make it easier by scheduling an appointment through the Red Cross blood donor app.

Donors can also save time by using the rapid pass to complete their pre–donation reading and health history questions online at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass.

The upcoming blood donation opportunities will be held at the Alpena Community College Center Building on March 27th at 10 am until 3:45 pm and on March 30th in Posen at St. Casimir school gym from 1pm until 6:45 pm.