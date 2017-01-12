Recording Breaking Recycling In Alpena

Alpena is setting their sights high for recycling in 2017, after a record–setting 1.5 million pounds of recyclable goods were turned in to Alpena County Resource and Recovery Facility this past year.

In 2016 the facility took in 1.5 million pounds of recyclable material that was shipped to the market instead of being dumped in a landfill, breaking the 2015 record of 1.25 million pounds.

The facility has already received 22 recycle bins in just seven days of the new year. With the facility receiving 80 recycle bins in 2015, and just 81 in 2016, having 22 bins in just seven days sets the bar high for what the rest of the year will look like.

One of the biggest changes for 2017 came with implementing business permits for recycling. Starting the first of this year, businesses will be charged $100 to help offset the amount of recyclable materials they will be returning compared to individuals. Looking to the future, a larger more automated facility may be needed to accommodate the expanding recycling operation.

You can find guidelines for recycling on their website, at www.alpenarecycling.org or call their facility for some quick facts at 354–2607.