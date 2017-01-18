RECALL: Bush’s Baked Beans

It’s a summer barbeque favorite, but you may want to hold off on adding it to your menu.

Bush Brothers & Co. is voluntarily recalling 28oz. cans of certain beans. Cans of Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans are being recalled due to defective side seams.

The side seam defects may affect can integrity and could also cause the cans to leak or allow harmful bacteria to grow inside. The issue was discovered as part of the Bush Brothers routine quality control inspections. Even if the beans don’t look or smell spoiled, you should still refrain from consuming them.

So far, no illnesses have been reported. Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to call Bush’s consumer relations at 1–800–590–3797 for instructions. For more information visit www.bushbeans.com.