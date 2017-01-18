‘Reading Rocks’ Program Aims to Help Students With Literacy

A new summer reading program called, ‘Reading Rocks!’ will be offered this year thanks to Alpena Public Schools. The ‘Reading Rocks!’ program is designed to help all students read better by the end of their 3rd grade year, and pass the new state requirements for reading levels.

Back in 2016, Governor Rick Snyder signed into law a bill to aim at improving childhood literacy. Beginning in 2019 the new law will stop 3rd graders from moving on to 4th grade if their reading skills aren’t up to standard.

Students eligible for ‘Reading Rocks!’ will be those having a difficult time with their reading skills, and for those currently in 1st, 2nd, and 3rd grade. The 4–week program will be available at all six district elementary schools.

There will be 36 spots for each of the elementary schools with possible openings for other students to attend. Parents will be notified by May if their child has been accepted.

The program will start on June 27th and end on July 20th. Each session will be from 9 am until 11 am.