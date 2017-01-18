Presque Isle County Sheriff’s Office Handle 46 Complaints, Make 30 Traffic Stops, Issue 3 Citations, 1st Week in February

The Presque Isle County Sheriff’s released their weekly report for the week of January 29th through February 4th.

The Sheriff’s Department handled 46 complaints, made 30 traffic stops and issued 3 citations.

On January 30th deputies responded to a two-vehicle property damage accident in Onaway, and made three warrant arrests for marijuana from a past investigation.

On January 31st an 18-year-old Posen man was arrested for minor in possession. Another arrest was made on the same day when a 33-year-old Rogers City man was pulled over and had an outstanding warrant in Grayling.

February 1st deputies responded to a domestic violence complaint in Posen Township. A 20-year-old Posen man was arrested for aggravated assault.

On February 2nd a 37-year-old woman from Millersburg was arrested for an outstanding warrant in retail fraud.

On Friday, February 3rd another two-vehicle property damage accident happened in Allis Township.

Charges are expected to be brought to 4 individuals after they were found with possession of marijuana on February 4th in Rogers Township. On the same day a suspect was identified for malicious destruction of property in Case Township, that case is still under investigation.

A 49-year-old Rogers City man was pulled over for a traffic stop in Metz Township and was arrested after deputies discovered he was “driving while impaired.”