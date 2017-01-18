Presque Isle County Sheriff’s Department Searching for a Stabbing Suspect

The Presque Isle County Sheriff’s Department needs your help in locating a stabbing suspect. Deputies are currently looking for 42–year–old Richard Niswonger of Herron, Michigan.

Deputies believe that Niswonger is responsible for a stabbing incident that happened on Saturday August 12th in the village of Metz. Where a victim was stabbed inside of a bar but suffered non life threatening injuries.

The 42–year–old was last seen driving a navy blue 2005 Ford E–250 van with a license plate that reads: DFR8176.

Niswonger is believed to be hiding out in the Lake May area of Presque Isle County. The Sheriff’s Department warns citizens if they spot Niswonger, or his vehicle do not approach but contact the Presque Isle County Sheriff’s Department at 989–734–2156.