Pied Piper Once Again Honors Their ‘Students of the Month’

Pied Piper once again held their Student of the Month assembly for the month of December.

Focusing on the word—”Soar…”

The school recognized some of its students who have demonstrated characters of being successful, organized, active and respectful.

Principal Scott Reynolds said honoring students ….helps improve their behavior.

Reynolds also says that he strives to have successful independent students for the year 2017.

“I think for all of us at this time of year it gives us the opportunity to reflect on what we’ve achieved and what we would like to do in the future. I think in the most basic sense our goals are to continue to be in 2017 to strive to support all of our students to have the greatest independence as possible. To have as much integration within the community to the greatest extent possible so they can have the best quality of life they deserve,” Reynolds said.

Students are nominated weekly….and honored once a month.