One Firefighter Injured During Friday Morning’s House Fire

We now have an update on the 8th Street fire that happened on Friday morning. According to Alpena Fire Department Captain Rob Edmonds.

One firefighter received minor injuries while on the scene at Friday’s fire after falling through the floor to the basement of the house, no other injuries were reported.

The house fire happened on 8th Avenue around 2am Friday morning. A passing police patrol car noticed smoke coming from a home on the corner of 8th and Tawas Street in Alpena.

Officials believe that the fire had been burning for some time before the police patrol car noticed it.

Firefighters arrived on scene minutes later, and spent 7 hours battling flames. Fire Chief Bill Forbush said the home was for sale, and that no one was inside when the house caught fire.

City firefighters along with the Alpena Police Department, the Alpena Township Fire Department, the Alpena Power Company, and the Salvation Army were all on site at Friday’s fire.

As to what cause the fire, that information is still under investigation.