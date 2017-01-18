NEMCSA Produce Giveaway a Major Success

Around 11 am there wasn’t much to pick up, over 200 residents from Alpena and Alcona counties made their way to Ossineke United Methodist Church for the Northeast Michigan Community Service Agency Produce Giveaway.

The free food-shopping spree gave families the opportunity to get vegetables and fruits including cherries, pineapples, cabbage, corn, spaghetti squash, cucumbers, and more.

“There’s many up here in Northern Michigan that are in need of food. So if we could bring it in and provide a central location in which we can distribute it to both Alpena, and Alcona counties that’s very important that we can do that. For us to use our facilities, that’s what it’s here for. To use them to reach out to people and their needs, and to help fill the needs,” Pastor Mike Kelley said.

The produce provided by the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan helps cut cost that stores seem to spike up.

NEMSCA Coordinator, Tammy Dean said it’s the gratitude that people show that touches her heart.

“There’s a huge need for helping out, you can go to a store and get candy and sweets way cheaper than produce. When we were approached by the food bank to partner with them, and do this we didn’t hesitate. You have people coming in and getting it and their stories and faces, and the thankfulness that you see is rewarding for us,” Tammy Dean of NEMCSA said.

Due to high demand of more needs in the Alcona and Alpena area, the organization will be hosting another produce give away in the near future.

WBKB News will keep you posted when we learn more details.