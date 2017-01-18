National Senior Day: Meet Posen’s Famous Lady, ‘Ms. B’

Over the weekend was National Senior Day. Honoring some of very own we took a look back into their personal lives.

Meet 92-year-old Beatrice Richards of Posen who loves to be called: “Ms. B.” This woman truly has a book of history to tell and that’s just what she does.

Over the summer “Ms. B” had her roof replaced thanks to Habit of Humanity of Northeast Michigan, and that’s when all the history poured out.

At the age of 17-years-old, “Ms. B” worked at the Willow Run Bomber Plant as one of the famous ‘Rosie the Riveter’s.’

During World War II women were in high demand replacing men who were drafted to war.

“My job was putting the little screws into paint and putting them into big parts that goes into the nose of the B–29 bombers. That was a nice job, I liked it,” she said.

To help during the war, the brave young woman took a leap of faith leaving the small town of Posen to move to the city of Detroit.

“It was kind of scary you know for a farm girl to go into the city, but I made it, I got use to it,” she added.

Looking over 92 years worth of photos “Ms. B” reflected on her favorite hobbies, like sewing, baking and deer hunting; yes that’s a “10 pointer” on her wall.

“That’s my deer,” she proudly showed off.

If you think her story was finished, it was only the beginning. After losing her first husband in 1958, “Ms. B.” started cooking in 1961, not knowing that her cooking would turn into a world-famous cookbook.

“I’ve got cookbooks in England, in France, in North Carolina, I’ve got books there… in Traverse City, and in Gaylord,” she revealed.

Oh! And she even has thousand’s of ribbons.

“Oh gosh! I never counted them, but I got a box full of them anyway,” she showed us.

This little lady has managed to win ribbons from the annual Posen Potato Festival every year thanks to her famous cheeseburger soup. Her secret, “Ms. B” said: ‘It’s all about finding the right red potatoes.”’

“Red potatoes are my favorite. They’re a firmer potato and they keep their shape better,” she explained.

And if you think “Ms. B sits down at the age of 92? Nope! She still moves daily by herself and says a nap is what helps her keep going.

“I manage, I manage, hopefully I can manage until 100, I plan on it,” she laughed.