Tomorrow is National HIV Testing Day.

The health department is reminding you to get the facts and get tested. Around 1.2 million people in the United States are living with HIV.

1 in 7 people don’t know that they have it, and nearly 62% of adults have never been tested. According to the health department, this area in particular is at high risk for HIV transmission, due to acute Hepatitis C infections and increased prescription and IV drug abuse.

The only way to know whether or not you are infected is to get tested.

Tomorrow the local health department will be offering free, confidential, and anonymous rapid HIV testing.

Knowing your HIV status is important for your overall health and well-being. It is recommended that everyone 13–64 years old get tested for HIV at least once a year. Alpena’s District Health Department office will accept walk-ins tomorrow from 8:30-11:30 am and from 1:00- 3:15pm.