MSP Alpena Post to Host 2017 Citizens Academy

The Michigan State Police Alpena Post will be hosting their upcoming MSP Citizens Academy. The 8-week program gives citizens the opportunity to see a day in the life of their law enforcement team, and learn the mission and operations of MSP.

Taking the free opportunity to learn about MSP Alpena Post, former citizen academy attendee and graduate, Sharon Cole said the MSP team covered a range of topics, including some subjects you never heard of when it comes to wearing a uniform in blue.

“We covered a lot of different things from their training, to what color of badges mean. We even looked inside of patrol cars, inside of the building and just experienced a lot of different things. We learned legal terms, we watched videos, there was never a dull moment,” Cole said.

After hearing from some of the MSP officers, judges, and the H.U.N.T. Team, Cole said the academy helped her have a deeper appreciation for law enforcement.

She added that the academy gave her the knowledge that she was very curious about.

“I was curious, through my work I deal with police officers, law enforcement on a daily basis, and I wanted to have a better understanding of what they do. I got out of it exactly what I wanted to get out of it. I wanted to learn what they do, what goes on and it was just a fantastic experience. I wish they would do a follow up class because I would definitely be there for that too,” Cole said.

Cole said the academy also gives tips on how to protect yourself, your family, and your home. She adds that everyone in the community should sign up and take the 8-week academy.

If you’re interested in attending the Citizens academy the program will start August 1st and end September 19th. The academy will be held on Tuesday evenings from 6 pm until 8 pm.

A small graduation ceremony will be held on the last night. To sign up contact Trooper Ashley Simpson at 989–354–4101 to fill out an application. The deadline is this Thursday, July 13th.