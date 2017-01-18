Missing Woman Found Alive Thanks to the Alpena Co. Search and Rescue K9 Team

Thanks to the Alpena County Search and Rescue Team a 36–year–old woman was found around 9:10 am Friday morning after being missing for almost 24 hours.

Concerned, the woman’s friends and family decided to call 911 to report a missing person after searching Norway Ridge Pathway Thursday.

Thanks to the K9 Unit, the woman was found still alive but unconscious within 20 minutes after sending 2–year–old K9, Kiser out to search. This was Kiser’s first actual find.

The Alpena County Search and Rescue Team is made up of 13 volunteer members from Alpena, Presque Isle and Montmorenecy counties as well as other parts of Michigan, so far the team has been successful in locating 2 live finds in 2017.

The 36–year–old woman is currently in stable condition at MidMichigan Medical Center Alpena.