Local Hotdog Stand Turns Profits for Red Cross

One local man is turning heads and a profit, after transforming his hotdog business into a quick stop for Red Cross donations.

Starting on Monday and through the rest of the week, John Acosta will set up his hotdog stand outside of the Wal-Mart in Alpena to raise money for the Red Cross. The Alpena man spent years donating his time and energy to disaster relief, but since recent changes in his health, he’s found other ways to keep giving back.

“The least that we can do as a group is to help out which ever way we can. Whether it’s to clean up or help build, or put something like this together,” says Acosta.

In the first two days that he’s been out there, the amount of support he’s received from the community has been overwhelming.

“You’d be surprised how many people just walk up and say here’s five dollars, three dollars, ten dollars…and then they turn around. I say what do you want? And they say nothing.”

Acosta chose the Red Cross specifically as the source for his donations, because he wants to provide relief to those affected by the hurricanes, but also make a difference to those back at home.

“It’s not just the hurricane victims, its going to be helping here in Alpena too. And I know firsthand how much Red Cross can do for somebody,” Acosta says.

Visit the hotdog stand located outside the Wal-Mart in Alpena, for a quick bite and an opportunity to help out those suffering far away, and right here in our community. Doghouse Dogs will be collecting donations for the Red Cross until Thursday.