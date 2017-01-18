Local Girl Scouts Hold Fundraisers to Save Camp Woodland in Alpena

The Girl Scouts of Northeast Michigan Shore to Shore, along with their troop leaders, are gearing up for major fundraiser efforts to save one of the places they call home, Camp Woodlands.

Fundraiser efforts are underway to save the historic Camp Woodlands Girl Scout Camp. The camp known to thousands of Northeast Michigan Girl Scouts and the community is in need of repair and renovations. If you take a drive past the airport and turn on Indian Reserve road you would eventually pull and find Camp Woodlands.

Built over 60 years ago, Fundraiser Chair, Donna Precord said this is a way for not only the community to help, but also for past scouts to step up and help bring the camp back to life.

“There’s a lot to be said. We have had probably more than a 1000 girls a year use this place, so in 60 years we have put a lot of girls through this camp, and it’s no wonder this camp needs a lot of help. So we’re going to ask the community to support us in some of the efforts that we have and if you ever been a girl scout perhaps this is the time to show how much you appreciated the opportunity you had,” Precord said.

Precord said the goal for renovations includes a handicap accessible bathroom, roof replacements, upgrades both indoor and outdoor, and kitchen repairs.

Precord said one of her favorite memories at the camp was learning how to survive the winter.

“I loved winter camping. I did it 8 or 9 years. We slept in winter boxes, tents whatever. But the girls had to have practice knowing how to survive. They had to spend a whole day out at camp and endure all of the activities you need to do and stay safe and warm and then I would let go during the winter camp. But that I think was my most magical night,” she added.

The scouts will have 4 major fundraisers coming up including a Camp Woodlands dinner, September 23rd, Building a Foundation starting on August 1st, Creating Puzzle Pieces, and Growing Trees at the Camp.

The camp will celebrate their 60th anniversary on Saturday October 7th. For more information on how you can help with the efforts, contact Donna Precord at 989–354–5590.