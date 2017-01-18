Local Girl Scouts Enjoy International Night with a French Guest Speaker

Over 80 girls from the Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore hosted International Night earlier this week, Reporter, Star Connor was there to enjoy some international foods, and talk to a transfer scout from France.

St. Paul Lutheran Church was a full house Monday night as 13 troops from all over Northeast Michigan represented 13 countries for International Night.

Tables were set up, for each troop to represent their country while taking a passport to visit other neighboring tables with other countries to learn facts, taste food, play games and more.

The most important moment for the girls Monday night was hearing a French Girl Scout talk about her journey to America and the differences she sees with scouts from her country to the US.

“So I told them about girl scouting in France. I talk to them about my uniform, and the system of Girl Scouts in France, like for example, we camp for two to three weeks. I also taught them a couple of French songs,” Scout, Agnes du Mesnildot said.

On thing that is very unique about scouting in France is that girls must be a certain religion in order to join the community service organization.

“I am Catholic, you have to be catholic in order to be a girl scout in France,” she revealed.

But all in all, scouts everywhere are family.

“It’s like we’re family. I think it’s pretty interesting to see what it’s like for Girl Scouts in another country.”

In Alpena, for WBKB News, I’m Star.