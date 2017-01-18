Alcona Health Center spent the day focusing on what many of us worry the most about…the safety of our children. The health center paired up with Michigan State Police and Alpena Township Fire Department to host a day of fun for kids, that also taught them how to stay safe.

This week is National Health Center Week. Michigan Primary Care Association sent representatives to health centers all across Michigan to support what local facilities are doing today.

“Mostly we want come up and make sure we’re showcasing health centers from everywhere in Michigan. A lot of times there is a lot of media focus on places in Detroit, and we think that’s important because Detroit has a lot of different challenges and really awesome success stories but so does Alcona,” says Michigan Primary Care Association Communications Director Jen Anderson.

Alcona Health Center has been facilitating health center activities all week, and today was Kid’s Health and Safety Day. Michigan State Police troopers were there to complete car seat safety checks and show parents and grandparents how to make sure their child was fitted securely in the seat.

Alpena Township Fire was also available to give tours of the truck, and teach kids how they keep people safe every day.

“Well we learned that the seats we provide for our great grand here, that they’re safe and in good use. And we also checked out the fire equipment,” said participant Ron Partyka.

The goal of today was to make sure kids know the importance of a healthy and active lifestyle, while ensuring that the adults in their lives have the tools to keep them safe.